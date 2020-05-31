



Ameren customers in Missouri will see a slight decrease in natural gas rates starting Monday.

A filing with the Missouri Public Service Commission will reduce the rate to 35 cents per 100 cubic feet from 40 cents.

The rate change affects customers in Mexico, Columbia, Jefferson City, Rolla, Salem, Owensville, Wentzville, Cape Girardeau and Marble HIll.

Around 50-55% of a customer gas bill reflects gas costs from wholesale suppliers, which is not regulated by the commission, according to a news release.

Ameren Missouri serves around 131,500 gas customers.