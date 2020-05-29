Traffic moved to ramps at Route 13 for two nights

There will be nighttime closures of the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 36 for continued repairs to a bridge in Caldwell County for the next two weekends, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

Crews plan to close the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 36 at Route 13 in Hamilton from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday and from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday, both weekends: May 29-31 and June 5-7.

During the closures, westbound traffic will be rerouted up and over the ramps at Route 13. Flaggers will guide all traffic for westbound U.S. Highway 36 and Route 13 through the interchange.

Route 13 will remain narrowed for the remainder of the project. During weekday daylight hours, westbound U.S. Highway 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge. Work is scheduled to continue through July.