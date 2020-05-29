A Lake Ozark woman and Buffalo man drowned Friday evening after attempting to retrieve a dog at Lindley Creek in Dallas County.

A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states that the incident took place near Mathis Road when one subject jumped into the creek to retrieve the dog and was later followed by the the other in an attempt to provide assistance. Tina Lewis of Lake Ozark, 52, and Richard Berthiaume of Buffalo, 45, were pronounced deceased by coroner Bob Whetsten at 6:44 p.m. The next of kin have been notified and both subjects were transported to Catlon Otterness Funeral Home.

According to the patrol, this is Troop D's third and fourth non-boat related drowning in 2020.