The Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel in Boonville will open its doors Monday after being closed for more than two months to accommodate stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

Employees will be required to wear masks and the casino is urging customers to do the same, although there is no indication that masks will be mandatory for customers. Hotel and casino staff will regularly sanitize and clean frequently touched surfaces, per health and safety guidelines from Elorado Resorts, Isle of Capri’s parent company.

The casino floor, restaurants and bars have reduced their capacity and player limits will be implemented for table games. Slot machine banks and racing counters will be arranged to allow for proper social distancing.

The casino will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, but hotel rooms will not be available until Wednesday, according to Isle of Capri’s website. The casino will operate from 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The in-house short-order restaurant, Tradewinds Marketplace, will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. The Lone Wolf Bar will be open from 11 a.m. until the casino closes each night. Farradday’s Bistro has permanently closed, according to the company’s website.

The Brew Brothers restaurant and brewery, which was scheduled to open at Isle of Capri in the late spring, will have its opening delayed until mid to late summer.

Andrew Hayes, marketing director at Isle of Capri Boonville, declined to answer questions about the reopening, but provided a comment from Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts.

"As we resume operations at our properties across the country, the health and safety of our team members and guests continues to be our No. 1 priority," Carano said. "We have been working very hard over the last couple of months to prepare for the reopening and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and experiences Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Boonville is known for."

