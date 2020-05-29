CALLAWAY COUNTY — Closures will begin Monday for roadway improvements on Interstate 70, north outer road, near the Route D bridge southwest of Williamsburg.

The work is in preparation for a Route D bridge replacement, Missouri Department of Transportation wrote in a news release. The bridge will be closed for up to three months. Motorists should take alternate routes during the closure.

A single-night closure of I-70 in both directions from Route A/Z to Route D/YY is also expected to take place in late June. An assigned detour will be in place and motorists will be notified in advance of the closure, the release stated.

The work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed. For more information call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit modot.org/RouteDOverI70.