The Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 after being in the Lake area on May 23 and 24.

The Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 after being in the Lake area on May 23 and 24. The case arrived on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit. Due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people, we are publicly releasing the following timeline, which was provided by the case. Investigation is in progress by the Boone County Health Department, with Lake area health departments assisting with local contacts. There have been no cases reported in Camden County residents this week. SATURDAY, MAY 23 -Backwater Jacks: 1 - 5 p.m. -Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5:40 p.m. - 9 p.m. -Backwater Jacks: 940 p.m. - 10 p.m. SUNDAY, MAY 24



-Buffalo Wild Wings: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. -Shady Gators: 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 - 7 p.m. -Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7 p.m.

The public who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of taste or smell. If you develop symptoms, please contact your physician, and isolate until test results are known. Please stay home if you are sick!



Locally, testing is available at Lake Regional Urgent Care and COMC facilities (beginning June 2). There are also numerous testing sites around the state, please see: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/mobile-testing.php for listings of a site near you.