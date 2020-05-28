Deputies responded to a call about a 10-year-old child walking along the road.

On May 25 Camden County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Irontown Drive and North State Highway 7 reference a 10-year-old child walking along the road. Deputies located the child and responded to the child’s residence which was 4 miles away. Upon contacting the mother of the child, it was learned she was in a highly intoxicated state and she was subsequently arrested.

Rebecca L Bush, age 44 of Roach, was charged with one count Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She later bonded on a $20,000 surety bond.



*The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that these charges are merely an accusation and these individuals remain innocent until proven guilty.







