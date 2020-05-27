There were two injuries reported in an accident on Route A in Camden County Wednesday afternoon in an accident that involved three different vehicles half a mile east of Stonecrest.

A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states that the incident occurred when James Robert of Richland, 51, drove his Chrysler Town and Country into the eastbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Impala being driven by 17-year-old Olivia Cochran of Iberia. The Impala traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Meanwhile, Roberts' vehicle struck a bridge and continued back into the westbound lane where it struck an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 68-year-old Kenneth Julius of St. Louis.

Roberts was reported to have serious injuries and a passenger, 65-year old Karen Whelan of St. Louis, had minor injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon. Cochran, Julius and Whelan were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Chrysler Town and Country and Jeep Grand Cherokee were listed as totaled and the Impala had moderate damage. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.