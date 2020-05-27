Deputies made contact at the Adams road address and the female victim came out, but the male subject remained inside. The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F Swat was requested for assistance and after multiple hours of trying to get Mr. Derecsky to peacefully come out.

During the afternoon hours of May 26th, 2020, Miller County Deputies received a 911 call in reference to a shot fired and possible hostage incident that was developing on Foote Lane in Miller County. During the initial investigation, officers learned from witnesses that an altercation had taken place and a female was pulled into a vehicle against her will and that a male suspect identified as Roy Derecsky fired a shot from a firearm and then fled the scene. Deputies located the suspect and the female at another residence on Adams road in Miller County.

Deputies made contact at the Adams road address and the female victim came out, but the male subject remained inside. Deputies began trying to communicate with Mr. Derecsky to come out, but he would not. The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F Swat was requested for assistance and after multiple hours of trying to get Mr. Derecsky to peacefully come out, he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies continued their investigation and seized a firearm and methamphetamine at the residence. Mr. Derecsky was initially charged with a Class B felony unlawful use of a weapon with additional charges pending. Mr. Derecsky is being held on a $50,000-dollar bond in addition to other unrelated warrants from Camden County. The investigation is ongoing and I would like to thank the Missouri Highway patrol for their assistance.