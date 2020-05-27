Many people have childhood memories of hearing the local ice cream truck playing that classic tune. Seeing the truck cruise down the road on a hot summer day was the highlight of many youthful days. Now, patrons across the lake area will get to experience that fun again, but this time, on the water.

Many people have childhood memories of hearing the local ice cream truck playing that classic tune. Seeing the truck cruise down the road on a hot summer day was the highlight of many youthful days. Now, patrons across the lake area will get to experience that nostalgia again, but this time, on the water.

Krista and John Congdon recently announced that they would be touring the lake’s many coves while blowing a train whistle to announce their ice cream boat was open for business.

Originally from the Quad City area, the Congdon’s said they always wanted a reason to move to the lake. On a trip to the Shootout nearly a year ago, the pair were looking for a good dessert location and were led to a restaurant selling ice cream from the Ice Cream Factory in Eldon. Impressed with the quality, this led to a discussion with Ice Cream Factory owner Shannon Imler that ended up in a partnership to sell the business’s ice cream on their boat. However, at this time, the boat was still not a reality.

The plan kept moving forward through the rest of 2019 and at the beginning of 2020, the pair were able to purchase a boat that would work for their vision. The pair officially moved to Sunrise Beach less than a month ago and put their plans into action immediately.

Krista says they plan to eventually become full-time lake residents, but they both have family living near the Quad Cities that they can’t leave just yet. Even so, their residence in Sunrise Beach was exactly what they were looking for. With dock access and plenty of local help, they were able to get their boat docked, decorated and fit with freezers to finally create the Lake of the Ozarks Ice Cream Boat.

“People in Missouri are awesome,” John said. “They’d do anything to help you.”

Memorial Day weekend was the boat’s first venture out on the lake, and initially, John says no one had any idea who they were. Luckily for them, a local home owner took a photo of the boat and put it on social media, which Krista says “spread like wildfire.”

John says their second day out yielded more customers, and the third day brought even more. Now, it seems the legend of the lake Ice Cream Boat is becoming well known. This is backed up by the fact that the pair say kids are starting to get excited when they hear the boat’s train horn coming down their cove.

“The response has been amazing,” Krista said. “It’s so cool to pull into a cove and see people waiting for you.”

The pair will continue to operate the boat through the season and will try to be out on the lake most days of the week.

You can find the ice cream boat online at https://www.facebook.com/lotoicb/.