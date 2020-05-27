Pursuant to a search of the vehicle, a large quantity of marijuana, a firearm and Cocaine was located. The driver was transported to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.

On 05/24/2020, deputies stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Pursuant to a search of the vehicle, a large quantity of marijuana, a firearm and Cocaine was located. The driver was transported to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Tyson Schallon age 22 of Columbia was charged with Felony Trafficking Drugs, Two counts Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Schallon is being held on a $75,000 surety bond for the charges and being held on a no bond Felony warrant out of Boone County.