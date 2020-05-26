As the global pandemic with COVID-19 gained attention this spring, the leaders at Pettit & Cowherd Law Firm in Aurora/Monett/Mt. Vernon were among several in the legal field who moved into action to find additional ways to accommodate their clients and protect their employees in the wake of shutdowns and shelter in place orders and stay at home requests.

With a history of 60-plus years of experience in southwest Missouri, they wanted to continue to provide legal services in offices in Aurora, Monett and Mt. Vernon. With three generations of lawyers, the firm’s website touts over a century of combined experience. Attorneys include: Walt Pettit, Scott Pettit, James Pettit, John Cowherd and Samuel Cowherd. A total of 17 other employees help streamline operations at the three locations—which primarily serve Barry and Lawrence counties and adjacent counties in southwest Missouri in the areas of personal injury, workers’ compensation and estate planning.

Of paramount importance during the shutdowns and business closures affecting thousands of people in Missouri, Theresa Pettit, office manager, indicated “all staff stayed employed full time. Interestingly, we interviewed and hired a new staff member (another attorney) using ZOOM (a web-based teleconferencing tool),” she said.

The firm’s attorneys were not new to finding ways to work remotely, she explained, adding that additional software was purchased during the initial phases of the pandemic to allow more employees to be able to work remotely, too.

All three locations have access to the 17 employees on staff, which breaks down as: six attorneys, five paralegals, two administrative assistants, one accounting clerk, one medical claim examiner, one legal nurse consultant and one investigator.

The phone system was set up in March to divert calls from any location to the attorney or staff person working on those particular items from their homes.

“Another great asset we had not used before was Microsoft Teams. This allowed all staff to discuss cases electronically in a central location,” Pettit explained.

In turn, court hearings, staff meetings, client conferences and continuing education was made possible through ZOOM or Webex, another web-based conferencing tool.

All three offices re-opened on Monday, May 4, when Missouri went into its re-opening phase of non-essential businesses. Pettit, who has a nursing background, indicated the social distancing and hygiene practices being touted by state and local health departments are sound routines for daily living, especially for cold and flu season, regardless of the pandemic.

She also indicated it is a good idea for businesses to put a plan in place for future incidents. She also suggested businesses provide hand sanitizer to customers on a regular basis.

The law firm had purchased N99 face masks for employees participating in a community project last year. An avid supporter of community projects, the company shut down its offices for the day to allow everyone to participate. The project included a beautification effort in an Aurora neighborhood. Fortunately, several of those masks were still on hand and each employee was given one to use during the pandemic.

Several steps have been taken to insure client and employee safety. The firm has also placed glass partitions between the waiting areas and offices through the use of The Glass Shop in Aurora. Air purifiers touted through Consumer Reports have also been installed in all three locations. Employees are provided hand sanitizer and areas of common use, such as the copy machine, door knobs and restrooms are being wiped down several times a day.

Pettit explained clients are always contacted the day prior to an appointment. They are offered the option of a teleconference or a video appointment. They are also asked if they are ill or running a fever. Employees all have their own offices and are able to clean them regularly. Clients have also increased their use of the mail slots. Only one employee at a time is allowed in the file room.

“One of the hardest things to deal with was no handshake with our clients. Due to the shortage of hand sanitizer, we are following the Center for Disease Control recipe to make it. It was very nice to see how our community worked together to uplift each other and encourage everyone to buy local, stay local, and stay safe. Our community lasted a long time with no cases due to being diligent to keep everyone healthy,” Pettit concluded.