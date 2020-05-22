State Technical College of Missouri will congratulate the class of 2020 with the first and possibly only State Tech Tailgate Graduation on May 30th. The event will mark one of the first in person graduations this season.

The change comes after the original date for graduating (May 9th) was pushed back due to COVID-19.

It will be just like a normal graduation but graduates’, their families and friends will be limited to one car, truck, or van. Graduation will take place on the State Tech campus in front of the Vehicle and Power Center. Graduates will be seated in front of the stage six feet apart and will then walk the stage, picking up their diplomas, while respecting social distancing. Families will observe graduation from their vehicles.

Graduates and their guests must stay with their vehicles at all times but are welcome to bring food and beverages to “tailgate”. This event will take place rain or shine!

State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong states, “At State Tech, we like to do things a little differently. This one is definitely going to be memorable as we do this 'State Tech Style.' We intend to have a great time!”

This year the commencement speaker will be Eric Milligan. Milligan is a 2007 graduate of State Technical College of Missouri. He earned his Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Electricity with an emphasis on Construction and Programmable Logic Controllers.

While at State Tech, Eric secured an internship through the college at Unilever HPC in Jefferson City. After graduating he accepted a job with Unilever as an Electrical Technician. He has moved up in the company in roles such as Controls Engineer and Automation and Control Supervisor. Eric’s current role is Engineering Manager of Automation and Controls for the North America Beauty and Personnel Care Category. He oversees four factories across North America.

State Tech will hold three different ceremonies at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. More than 650 students will graduate from State Tech this year.

For any additional details please reach out to Brandon McElwain, the Director of Marketing and Communication at 573-353-1979.