Arrest made after deputies find large amount of methamphetamine in Miller County.

According to a press release issued by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, on May 21 at 4:55 a.m. deputies arrested Kyle Craney after locating a large amount of a white crystal like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed on a uncertified scale approximately 31.5 grams. Craney also had approximately $2,000.00 in cash. He was subsequently charged by the Miller County Prosecutor's Office with Trafficking in the 2nd degree with a bond of $25,000.00 cash or surety.

Kyle Craney posted bond and is not in custody at this time.