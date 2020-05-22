Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance announces cancellation of the Kayak Roundup scheduled for June 13.

In consultation with the Master Naturalists who volunteer for this event, and out of an abundance of caution for the public, we made the decision to cancel the June event for the same reasons we cancelled the May 9 event. It was determined that the sharing of equipment and inability to social distance at the launch area posed too great a risk.

We anticipate, with continued observation of the CDC and local Health Department guidelines, that the threat of Covid 19 will be significantly reduced such that we can keep our July 11 Kayak Roundup.