A Climax Springs woman was minorly injured Friday afternoon after her vehicle struck an embankment on Highway 7.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Annie Wyatt, 42, was heading northbound on Highway 7 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway north of Route Z. Wyatt, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mercy EMS to treat her injuries.

The Jeep Wrangler Wyatt was driving was listed as having minor damage and was towed from the scene.