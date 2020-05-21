Two people from Illinois were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident about 8:45 p.m. May 19 in an area between Menards and Kohl’s in Eagles’ Landing, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department.

Airlifted from the scene to a Columbia hospital was Lori Cowsert, 48, a passenger on a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Charles Cowsert, 46, the driver, was taken to Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach and later transferred to a Columbia hospital.

LOPD responded to Kestrel Lane to find the two individuals had been ejected from the motorcycle and were found at the bottom of a steep rock hill. It was determined that Charles Cowsert failed to maneuver a curve and the motorcycle struck the curb and went off the roadway.

Both subjects were wearing helmets.