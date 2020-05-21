A Russellville man was seriously injured Wednesday Morning after his vehicle struck several trees near Route AA, south of Old Bass Road in Miller County.

A Russellville man was seriously injured Wednesday Morning after his vehicle struck several trees near Route AA, south of Old Bass Road in Miller County.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marvin Buthod, 86, was heading southbound on Route AA when his vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the left side and impacted a fence. The Chevrolet Colorado Buthod was driving continued traveling through a field where it struck several trees and came to a stop in a creek.

Buthod, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was flown by Mercy Air to University Hospital in Columbia. The vehicle was listed as totaled and was towed from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by two conservation agents at the scene.