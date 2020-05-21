ST. LOUIS — More than half of the faculty and staff at the University of Missouri-St. Louis will take pay cuts in response to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to campus leaders.

The cuts, effective June 1, will not affect employees earning less than $50,000 — 48% of the campus workforce. Pay cuts for other salary categories include:

Between $50,000 and $74,999: 2.5% pay cutBetween $75,000 and $99,999: 5%Between $100,000 and $124,999: 7.5%$125,000 and above: 10%

The pay cuts are scheduled for up to one year, but will be reassessed every three months, according to an email sent Tuesday by Tanika Busch, UMSL's chief financial officer and James Hertel, executive director of human resources.

The savings in salaries is expected to total $4.3 million. Further budget cuts are expected, the email said.

The action is similar to one taken May 4 by University of Missouri-Kansas City, which cut salaries between $50,000 and $75,000 will see their pay cut by 5 percent; those earning from $75,000 to $100,00 will be cut 7.5 percent; those earning above $100,000 will take a 10 percent cut.

The cuts at UMKC will be limited; no one will earn less than the highest salary allowed in the group below. For example, an employee making $50,100 would only be cut to $50,00, the level at which no cut is necessary.

Employees in the 7.5 percent group will not be cut below $71,250 and no one in the highest-earning group will have their pay cut below $92,500.

No campus-wide mandatory pay cuts have been imposed on the Columbia or Rolla campuses, spokesman Christian Basi wrote in an email.

UM System President Mun Choi, campus chancellors and deans throughout the system have taken a 10 percent pay cut for three months. The School of Medicine on the Columbia campus has imposed a 10 percent pay cut on faculty and staff have been given a choice of a 10 percent pay cut or a one-week furlough.

In Columbia, the university has laid off 78 employees, including 61 who work for MU Health Care, and imposed furloughs of one week or longer on 899 employees.

Choi told the system's board of curators at a recent meeting to expect losses of up to $180 million across the four campuses stemming from the pandemic.

The Tribune contributed to this report.