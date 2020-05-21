John Karcher, 48, of Lake Ozark was charged with child abuse. He was taken to Miller County Jail on $25,000 bond.

A report of a possible domestic situation May 19 in Lake Ozark resulted in an arrest, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department.

LOPD officers responded to 132 S. Fish Haven in Lake Ozark on a report that a 10-year-old had been injured. Upon arrival, officers determined that Karcher was upset and allegedly threw the youth down a flight of stairs causing minor injuries.