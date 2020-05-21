A Florida man has been charged with assault in the second degree stemming from a fight on The Strip in Lake Ozark in the early morning hours of May 17.

Joseph A. Lampman, 36, of Cape Coral, Fla., was arrested about 5:05 a.m. May 20 at a Lake Ozark condo.

Lake Ozark Police Department responded to a report of several individuals fighting in front of SNAFU about 12:47 a.m. May 17. Due to conflicting stories, police were unable to positively identify a male who apparently caused injuries to an unnamed individual. Lampman fled the scene but was later identified after LOPD officers reviewed videos and after input from the public.

Evidence from the assault and a small amount of marijuana were located at the condo unit. Lampman was taken to Miller County Jail and held on $35,000 bond.

The investigation continues.