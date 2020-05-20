On Friday, May 22, COVID-19 testing will transition to Lake Regional Express Care locations in Eldon, Lebanon and Osage Beach. The drive-thru testing sites, always intended to be temporary, will be dismantled.

“Express Care employees have been trained to safely manage testing, and they have already been successfully managing many patients with influenza-like illnesses,” said Mike Dow, director of Lake Regional Ancillary Services. “We believe the clinics will offer a more convenient, comfortable environment for our patients. In addition, the walk-in clinics offer extended hours and are open weekends.”

COVID-19 Testing Process

Beginning Friday, May 22, patients seeking testing should follow this process.

Step 1: If you’re feeling sick, get screened. Call your doctor’s office or Express Care.

Step 2: Your provider will schedule a virtual visit or arrange an in-person appointment.

Step 3: If your provider orders a test, you can visit Express Care in Eldon, Lebanon or Osage Beach (testing is not available in Laurie).

Testing still requires a physician’s order, but no appointment is needed at Express Care. Patients may walk in at the time during business hours that’s most convenient for them. Results will be available within 24 hours.

Pre-procedure Testing

Patients needing COVID-19 testing before a procedure should go to the hospital’s Outpatient Services department from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. A physician’s order, but no appointment, is required.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, as well as CDC guidelines for self-quarantine and social distancing, visit lakeregional.com/Covid19.