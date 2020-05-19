On Friday, May 15, 2020, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District graduated six (6) recruits from the Sunrise Beach Training Academy. These recruits were hired as full-time firefighters and started their careers and the Academy on April 7, 2020.

The new firefighters spent five weeks training at the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Headquarters on topics such as fire suppression, rope rescue, vehicle extrication, pump operations, apparatus driving and boat operations. The Academy also includes rigorous physical fitness training and confidence building.

Since June of 2019, the District had five (5) firefighters take full time positions at other agencies. The recruits replaced these five firefighters with the sixth firefighter hired in accordance with the District’s annual budget that was approved in December by the Board of Directors. By hiring this additional firefighter, the District is able to open Station #3 full time starting May 16, 2020.

Station #3 had previously been manned but would close when manpower levels would not support it. Under the 2020 budget and a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with Firefighters Local 3987, Station #3 will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with a minimum of two firefighters on duty at all times.

The Academy graduates will be assigned to both Station #2 and Station #3 and will begin working on their assigned shifts May 16, 2020. The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District would like to congratulate the following firefighters: Firefighter Jefferey Udall Firefighter Judd Douglas Firefighter Serge Balavan Firefighter Tyler Austin Firefighter Bradley Kane Firefighter Jacob Stonebraker