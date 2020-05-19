K-Kids of Oak Ridge Intermediate School raised $300.00 by selling Candy Grams to the students throughout Valentine's week. K-Kids voted and decided to donate all the profit to MACF: Missouri Alliance for Children & Families.

K-Kids of Oak Ridge Intermediate School raised $300.00 by selling Candy Grams to the students throughout Valentine's week. K-Kids voted and decided to donate all the profit to MACF: Missouri Alliance for Children & Families. This organization’s mission statement is to: “To empower children and families to grow and succeed, utilizing individualized strengths and community resources, enhanced by a network of partner agencies.”

The Friday morning leadership club consisted of 25+ students who organized the sale items, posters, announcements, sale forms, prices, and the actual sale of the sweet snacks. They then delivered the candy grams to students during their Valentine party. K-Kids is a student club sponsored by the Camdenton Kiwanis Club with K-Kids President, Shawn Marshal and Oak Ridge Intermediate teacher facilitator, Lynette Franklin. The Oak Ridge K-Kids pledge each Friday to serve their community by showing respect to their environment and doing their best to help make the world a better place to live.