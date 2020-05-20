Longtime trial attorney and judge Richelle Christensen-Grosvenor has announced her candidacy for judge in the 26th Judicial Circuit.

Longtime trial attorney and judge Richelle Christensen-Grosvenor has announced her candidacy for judge in the 26th Judicial Circuit. Christensen-Grosvenor has been an attorney for two decades and has served as a municipal and associate circuit judge, a prosecuting attorney and a public defender. Her court experience has included a wide range of criminal matters including murder trials and civil litigation. The Missouri governor has twice chosen her for assignments.

Christensen-Grosvenor began her legal career as a public defender in Lebanon in the 26th Circuit. She has served two terms as Maries County Prosecuting Attorney and as an associate judge in the 26th Circuit. Her private practice encompasses all counties in the 26th Circuit. She has offices in Jefferson City and Lake Ozark.

Christensen-Grosvenor believes that judges must be absolutely free from the perception of outside influence and has chosen not to accept campaign donations. “I will do this on my own,” Christensen-Grosvenor said. “I don’t want to owe anyone anything.”

“I have the integrity and broad base of courtroom experience required to be an effective Circuit Judge,” Christensen-Grosvenor says. “I am prepared to devote myself fully to serving the people of the 26th Circuit.”

Christensen-Grosvenor and her husband, Rob, share three children including a daughter deployed with the Air Force in the Middle East. She is involved through her church with the Pregnancy Help Center and Operation Christmas Child. The 26th Judicial Circuit includes Camden, Miller, Morgan, Moniteau and Laclede counties.