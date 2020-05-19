Missourians who have children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals can obtain support for meals at home served because schools shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-time benefit is $302 per child and the state Department of Social Services estimates that 458,000 students may qualify.

The additional food aid is from federal relief legislation passed in March.

The funding is provided through an electronic benefits card and was automatically added to the benefits available to families that received Supplemental Nutrition Aid Program, or Food Stamp, benefits in March. The funds, for almost 200,000 children, will be automatically loaded on their benefit cards this week, the department stated.

Other families must apply and provide proof of income to receive the aid, the department stated.

For more information on the EBT card, go to mydss.mo.gov/food-assistance/ebt.