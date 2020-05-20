The Dogwood Garden Club members and friends have been doing some updating to the Camdenton Library Garden.

The Dogwood Garden Club members and friends have been doing some updating to the Camdenton Library Garden. The Judge Franklin Memorial Garden was originally dedicated on April 13, 2007 after several months of work by garden club members. The members have been maintaining, planting and expanding the gardens since its inception, but some felt that a few structural changes were needed. Karen Johnson, club president, led the group in placing a whirligig focal point on the berm in the south end of the garden. Members also installed stone paver edging around all the garden areas. Annuals were recently planted to provide summer-long color and attract butterflies.

The Dogwood Garden Club meets on the second Wednesday of every month, usually at 11:30 a.m. at the Camdenton Library. For more information about the garden or the Dogwood Garden Club, contact Karen Johnson at 573-346-1457 or see our display in the library lobby.