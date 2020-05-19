Sariah and Cliff Simmons found a mutual love for the taste and process of crafting great coffee. At first, the hobby was just that; a hobby. Over time, the pair each grew a deeper appreciation for the craft and were set on a path towards a business of their own. The plan was set in place to build capital towards a roastery/cafe and now, they will be bringing that vision to life in downtown Eldon in the form of Serendipity Roasting Company.

Sariah says the desire to become a barista started around two years ago at the age of just 14. She says it was tough at the time having the drive to learn the craft without any coffee shops willing to hire someone so young. That’s when she and her dad started to learn together on their own.

Cliff began roasted beans in a simple pan in their home and Sariah dabbled in learning pour over methods and the many other ways to brew a great cup. Cliff would eventually go on to purchase a full sized roaster and the plan was set in motion even further at the beginning of the year when they started selling Serendipity Roasting Company products from home.

Coming from California, Cliff says the family has always loved the feeling of being in a city. That’s what drew them to their new location in downtown Eldon. With windows lining the front of the location and spacious room inside, the pair felt that moving their business to this location was the perfect fit.

Now, with the skills learned and a location ready to move into, their goal is set on introducing Eldon and the lake area to all coffee can be. Sariah says she wants to create a space where people can come enjoy a cup, while also learning the differences between where a bean type is grown and the hints of flavor they can each present.

“We want to create a culture and introduce people to something new that they may have never tried before,” Sariah said.

Of course, there can’t be a drink without the roasted beans themselves. Cliff plans to station a roaster in-house to display the creation of the product before it’s ground and brewed into a drink. The pair hope to import a number of different bean varieties (Etheopian, Columbian, etc.) and craft a full menu of drinks made to order.

“Our goal is to be simple, elegant and excellent,” Cliff said.

The distributors they work with actively help and take care of the farmers they work with in their countries. The pair shared an appreciation, knowing the beans they will be working with comes from a wholesome source.

With the turbulence of COVID-19 plaguing the world at the time of opening, Cliff says they hope to open to some sense of normality. Serendipity will be one of the first new businesses to come to the lake area post-stay-at-home requirements within the state. Cliff says they hope they can bring a sense of comfort and hope to Eldon. They recognize that choosing to open now may be a risk, but they are willing to take that chance.

Sariah says that being a part of a business such as Serendipity is something she has wanted for a long time, and she’s ready for the challenges that will come. She is excited to use the opportunity to learn skills that will better her in the long run and thinks being a part of the Eldon business community will help her grow as an individual.

Serendipity Roasting Company hopes to open in June, though this date is tentatively scheduled around getting all equipment moved into the location at 18 S. Maple in Eldon, MO.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Serendipity-Roasting-Company-111652983687113



Website:

https://www.serendipityroastingcompany.com/