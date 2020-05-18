Road maintenance was scheduled to start this week at many Kirksville locations, but has now been delayed due to the weather.

W.L. Miller, the city’s contractor, has pushed back construction to the first week of June, at the earliest. Once construction begins, it should take between two to four weeks, but weather can always change that. These repairs will mill old street surfaces and overlay new asphalt. Traffic control will be in effect, reducing some streets to one lane and potentially closing others.

Locations include the following streets:

• South Franklin Street, from Patterson Street to Shepherd Avenue

• South Cottage Grove Place, from East Hamilton Street to East LaHarpe Street

• Broadview Drive, from Kellwood Drive to Overbrook Drive

• Center Road, from North Baltimore Street to Broadview Drive

• Kellwood Drive, from North Baltimore Street to Broadview Drive

• Kellwood Drive, from east side of Broadview Drive to the south end of Broadview Drive

• Overbrook Drive, from Center Road to Kellwood Drive

• Broadlawn Drive, from cul-de-sac south of Park Plaza to dead-end north of Park Plaza

• Park Plaza, from Highline Drive to Monte Carlo Road

• Monte Carlo Road, from Broadlawn Drive to Suburban Drive

• Melody Lane, from Suburban Drive to cul-de-sac

• Fairlane, from Suburban Drive to cul-de-sac

• Sunset Drive, from Suburban Drive to cul-de-sac

• Suburban Drive, from North Baltimore Street to north of Monte Carlo Road

• North Elson Street, from West Illinois Street to West Elm Street

• Illinois Street, from North Elson Street to North Marion Street

• South Marion Street, from East Jefferson Street to East Normal Avenue

• East Pierce Street, from South Franklin Street to South Marion Street