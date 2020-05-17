Two lake residents were killed in a crash Saturday night in Miller County on HWY 42 east of Hawkins Cemetery Rd.

John S. Surface, 28, was driving his 2005 Chevy Silverado westbound when he crossed the center of the roadway and struck Elizabth J. Goewey, 44, in her 2003 Ford Explorer head-on. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neither driver was wearing a safety device. These were Troop F's first and second fatalities of the month and 15th and 16th of the year.