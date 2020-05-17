Gail Griswold, owner of Shawnee Bluff Winery and Inn located in Lake Ozark, has filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief in the 26th Circuit Court.

Gail Griswold, owner of Shawnee Bluff Winery and Inn located in Lake Ozark, has filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief in the 26th Circuit Court. The lawsuit, filed on April 13, references the Board Member Elections conducted by the Miller County Business District that collects a 5% Lodging Tax.

Currently, all Board Elections for the Miller County Business District are held at a private office of a non-governmental body, Tri-County Lodging Association (TCLA), located in Osage Beach, MO, outside of the Miller County Lodging Taxing District.

Miller County Clerk has no record of any election held for the Board Members by their department for the Miller County Business District in any of the 27 years since the Lodging Tax was formed in 1993. The Miller County Business District is a Political Subdivision in which the Election Authority is defined in RSMO 115, as the County Clerk.

Griswold is petitioning the Court require a lawful election at the Election Authority to form the District Member Board. Griswold is requesting that until the Election Authority conducts a lawful Election for the Miller County Business District Board, that all Tax collections refrain from being distributed from the County Collector’s department to a non elected board.

About Shawnee Bluff Winery and Inn

Shawnee Bluff Winery and Inn is located in Lake Ozark, MO, on Bagnell Dam Boulevard. The Winery and Inn was built in 1936 as the original Mills Motel.

For additional information email info@shawneebluffwinery.com.