After six weeks of meeting via video and posting the feed on Facebook, the Eldon Board of Aldermen held their first physical meeting on Tuesday, May 12th at the Eldon Community Center. The board moved to the gymnasium of the community center to allow for a greater social distancing area.

The biggest hurdle that the city has agreed on, and met with much anticipation by citizens, is the opening of the new Mustang Baseball and Softball McMillien Field Complex. After safety guidelines were presented by Miller County Health Department Director Mike Herbert, the board of aldermen agreed to allow players who wish to play ball in the Eldon Youth Baseball and Softball league. Use of hand sanitizers, washing stations, and equipment restrictions are some of the measures that Herbert advises, based on recommendations from the Governor’s office, as well as the CDC, regarding outdoor recreation.

“We would recommend that anyone organizing any kind of event ensure that participants can protect themselves, by using masks, etc. It is our responsibility, not necessarily the Governor’s to protect ourselves and the children participating” advised Herbert.

The board also set guidelines for how medical marijuana businesses can operate within the city. With help from the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen ordinances set in 2019, Attorney Mark Warren, along with Police Chief Brian Kidwell, recognized the importance of getting ordinances in place relating to cannabis businesses after receiving notification of the number of businesses within the city that had applied for licenses but were denied by the Missouri DHSS. City Administrator Debbie Guthrie had voiced in an earlier 2020 Board of Aldermen meeting that the tax and city license revenue from such businesses would be welcome to the town’s economy.

*On March 4th, 2020 the board agreed that they would have to allow a dispensary in the city to not discriminate. On May 12, the board amended city zoning to keep cannabis related businesses to similar ordinances as Osage Beach. Dispensaries have to keep within commercially zoned areas operating along Business Highway 54 within 1000 feet, with a 100 foot distance observed from churches and daycares. Grow and manufactured product operations have to be contained within industrial and agricultural zones.

Current Eldon ordinances already have adequate zoning restrictions for odorous fumes relating to such zoning. Eldon’s restrictions due to those types of commercially zoned locations located near residences were amended to restrict businesses from being an eyesore to their neighbors.