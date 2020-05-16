A Kansas City, Kansas man was able to escape from a boat fire on the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

A Kansas City, Kansas man was able to escape from a boat fire on the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the cause of the fire that started on a 1987 Celebrity belonging to 66-year-old Ronald Pierce remains unknown. Pierce, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was heading east on the 60-mile marker of the Osage Arm and was able to voluntarily leave his boat and jump in the water after the fire started. He was not reported to have any injuries.

The 1987 Celebrity was listed as totaled and was secured at the scene.