Troop F announced that the reason for the false claim was to distract troopers from a large stash of marijuana totaling 130 pounds found in the trunk of the same vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F released a statement yesterday, providing information on a possible child abduction. At the time, the troop was reporting that a Dad had stopped to change a tire on I-70 when another male pulled up to assist. The male fled with the dad's 10 year old daughter.

This claim would later be found false. Today, Troop F announced that the reason for the false claim was to distract troopers from a large stash of marijuana totaling 130 pounds found in the trunk of the same vehicle.

Nathaniel K. Bandy, 41, was charged with a felony of trafficking in the second degree of marijuana and misuse of 911.

More information to come.