The Reveille, April 10, 1931, reported (old) Linn Creek Consolidated School District voters approved selling the existing school building located on what was called “College Hill” and moving the Linn Creek school site to five acres in new Linn Creek on property made available by W.O. Esther. “It will be a one-story modern building of white brick, costing $27,755. The auditorium, size 35 X 70, has a balcony, which will seat 350 people.” It was reported “the residents of Linn Creek donated funds to buy an electric radio for the school.”