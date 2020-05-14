Howard County will have to improve its Sunshine Law compliance after it was recently audited by the Missouri auditor’s office.

The regularly scheduled audit gave the county a rating of “good.” Along with improving Sunshine Law compliance, Auditor Nicole Galloway recommended more timely filings by the public administrator and compensation tracking for money paid to the county collector.

The audit found the Howard County Commission does not ensure all meeting minutes are prepared, approved in timely manner and are publicly available. Minutes also do not always document votes taken. The auditor’s office recommended better keeping and maintaining of meeting minutes.

The audit found the public administrator does not always file annual settlements or status reports in a timely manner. Personal commissions paid to the county collector need better tracking. The collector also should ensure all compensation is paid through the county’s normal payroll process.

The full Howard County report is available online through the Missouri Auditor’s Office.