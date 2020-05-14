Looking forward to casinos on the Osage River? Well, this isn't the news you're going to want to hear.

Hopes for a casino at the Lake of the Ozarks have been dealt a serious blow.

Missouri House Joint Resolution 87, which could have paved the way for a possible gambling boat on the Osage River below Bagnell Dam, has succumbed to the woes of COVID-19.

“It’s dead,” HJR 87 sponsor and proponent Rep. Rocky Miller said this week. “I would have liked for a possible casino to go through the existing proven structure, but I am fairly certain a Ballot Initiative Petition process will begin now.”

The HJR was moving through the legislative process early in the session when the General Assembly was shuttered by the coronavirus in mid-March. Lawmakers went back to work in late April to finalize the 2020 General Assembly, but it was too little too late for HJR 87. Representative Miller's term limited out of office when the legislature officially adjourned May 15, thus ending his official push for the casino effort.

Miller’s House Joint Resolution sought to authorize the General Assembly to permit lotteries, gift enterprises and games of chance to be conducted on excursion gambling boats and floating facilities on a portion of the Osage River from Bagnell Dam to the Missouri River. The initiative would have asked voters to amend the state constitution to allow casinos on the Osage River below the dam. The legislation did not ask for an expansion of the licenses beyond 13 but would have allowed the Osage River to be included on the list of authorized waterways if a license became available.

Only the Missouri and Mississippi rivers were included in the original casino ballot initiative approved by voters in 1994. A subsequent legislative action limited the number of licenses to 13.

It should be noted that HJR 87 would have allowed a casino below Bagnell Dam, and not on the Lake of the Ozarks as some on social media have claimed. It also should be noted that the 1994 legislation allowed gambling boats within 1,000 feet of an approved river, which in this case would be the Osage River – had the legislation progressed.

Representative Miller said he expects several groups to pursue a Ballot Initiative Petition now that the legislative process ended abruptly because of COVID-19.

“This process will bypass the existing structure and allow casinos on the land at Lake of the Ozarks,” Miller explained. “It will bypass the requirements to be on water because it will alter the State Constitution.”

Miller says he had “far more favorable comments than others” on his proposal and warns that “people who were against my proposal will now face a less desirable ballot issue. I hope that future representatives truly care about the needs of our area rather than pander to small, vocal minorities.”

But there’s hope

Waiting in the wings of the local casino effort is Osage River Gaming, a group of investors that was prepared to push for a Ballot Petition Initiative if the legislative effort fell short.

Tim Hand, a lake-area financial and business consultant, is heading up Osage River Gaming.

“We lost Rocky, so unless the governor calls a special session – which we don’t think he will – the issue is dead for now,” Hand said. “Legislation doesn’t carry over, so we’d have to find another sponsor next legislative session.”

He said his group will spend the summer “strategizing” on what direction Osage River Gaming should take. One option is to reintroduce the legislation, and he and others will be visiting with the five candidates in line to replace Miller.

(The candidates are Luke Hagedorn, Duell Lauderdale, Bernie Mowinski, Benny Earl Thomas, and Lisa Thomas.)

If the legislative path goes nowhere, Osage River Gaming more than likely will pursue the Ballot Petition Initiative, Hand said. He expects that to be more expensive than limiting a gaming facility to just the Osage River.

Hand does see a “silver lining” as his group begins to re-examine their goals.

“Casinos have been closed now for a couple of months (due to COVID-19) and we’re aware that four were already underperforming. There could be a license available,” he said. “Also, the political appetite for economic development is good. It’s hard to vote against 750 new jobs for the area. I think it’s going to happen. The prospects of a casino here have been polling well.”