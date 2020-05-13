A Versailles man was injured Tuesday night in a crash where the driver was charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occured on Westwood Drive in Camden County where a Cadillac Escalade being driven by 27-year-old Nicky Taylor of Versailles failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the roadway, striking a tree. Keven Snapp, 61, also of Versailles, was a passenger in the southbound vehicle and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Mercy EMS to treat moderate injuries. Neither men were reported to be wearing safety devices.

Taylor was not reported to have any injuries and was charged with a DWI and careless and imprudent driving. Taylor was taken to the Camden County Jail and is being held without bond.

The Cadillac Escalade was reported to be totaled and was towed from the scene.