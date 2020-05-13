The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident in the early morning hours on Tuesday where a St. Louis man was seriously injured after his vehicle struck a rock bluff on Highway 54 in Camden County.

According to a report from the patrol, the incident took place around 4:05 a.m. when Robert Livingston, 81, was traveling too fast and ran off the right side of the roadway just west of Route Y. Livingston, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.

The 2017 Audi, which was heading west before it struck the rock bluff, was reported to have moderate damage and was towed from the scene.