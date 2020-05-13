Once a month for a dozen or so years, the Northeast Central Missouri Food Bank has handed out food to Camden, Morgan and Miller counties residents who might be in need. On average, 260 families are served. Friday at The Church at Osage Hills in Osage Beach was a little different, however, as soldiers from the Missouri National Guard 548th Transportation Unit from Lexington joined volunteers from the church to help. Soldiers directed traffic and helped distribute food for several hours. The Food Bank is available the second Friday of the month.