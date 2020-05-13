This is a look back to the 1956 Dogwood Parade in Camdenton. In 1951 the Dogwood queen was Miss Thelma Linch. 1952 presented Miss Joyce Dee Bonner as queen and Miss Kay Shannon as princess. Miss Eva Grace Crabtree was presented as queen in 1953. In 1954 Sharon Waisner’s pet turtle won the grand prize in the children’s pet parade and Miss Donna Clos was the queen. Miss Nancy Cramer reigned over the 1955 parade and festival days. 1956 brought Miss Sharon Singleton to the position of Dogwood Queen. Miss Barbara Sue Miller was crowned queen in 1957. Miss Kay Shannon reigned over the 1958 Festival. 1959 brought Miss Sonya Parish to the queen’s position.