To make up for the loss of spring activities, Eldon will host senior night May 22. Assistant Principal Steve Henderson says this event was planned as a way to recognize the seniors that did not get to participate in their respective activities this spring due to the pandemic.

The district will be recognizing seniors that were a part of the following activities: Band, Choir, Baseball, Golf and Track.

Henderson says the school will also be having a graduation ceremony for two Eldon seniors that had enlisted in the National Guard and are to ship out on June 4th, which is a couple of weeks before the scheduled graduation ceremony on June 27th.

“We thought we could make it a great night for several of our seniors,” Henderson said.

The event on May 22 will also unveil the renovations made to McMillen Field. May 22 also serves as an anniversary of the tornado that devastated the town only a year ago.

Henderson did not indicate whether or not this would be a key point of the ceremony, but it is something to keep in mind for the residents of Eldon.

The order of events will be:

7:00PM - Grand opening of the renovated McMillen Field

Baseball Senior Night (also a college Signing for Corbin Harrison to UMSL)

Golf Senior Night

7:30PM - leave the baseball field and parade to Victor field and the Track

Band Senior Night

Choir Senior Night

Track Senior Night (possible track college signing as well)

Graduation for Military Students (Preston Hollandsworth and Lilly Koop)

Henderson says that attendees will be asked to practice social distancing guilding provided by the health department.