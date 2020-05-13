Chris Garstang, Kara Gordon, Karen Rowe, and David Weber, high school algebra II team, have been named Camdenton School District Teachers of the Week.

Chris Garstang, Kara Gordon, Karen Rowe, and David Weber, high school algebra II team, have been named Camdenton School District Teachers of the Week. These teachers have gone to amazing measures combining their strengths in math to create engaging lessons for our students. The algebra II team is using a variety of non-traditional formats to reach students such as video, Google hangouts, and Canvas. The District appreciates the collaborative efforts of the Algebra II team as they prepare our High School students for next year and beyond. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.