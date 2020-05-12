A high-speed chase through Morgan County on Route TT resulted in serious injuries and a totaled vehicle Monday night.

Shane S. Walter, 35, was driving his 2006 Kawasaki ZZR600 and was being pursued by Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. Walter attempted to pass Patricia A. Wasdyke, 53, who was driving her 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500 as she was making a left turn onto Route TT. Water struck Wasdyke and travelled off the roadway and was ejected from his vehicle.

The Kawasaki was totaled while the Silverado sustained moderate damage. Wasdyke was not injured. Both were wearing safety devices.

No charges have been made public to this point on Walter in regards to the chase. More info will be provided as it is received.