A Macks Creek woman was transported to Lake Regional Hospital Tuesday morning after a head-on collision that occurred on Highway 7 near Pigeon Lane.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occured when Eva Avery of Macks Creek, 50, crossed the center line in her Nissan Altima while heading northbound and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by 46-year-old Buddy Weaver of Republic. The second vehicle, a Ford E350 Ambulance heading southbound, left the roadway after the collision and proceeded to strike a tree.

Avery, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was transported to Lake Regional by Mercy EMS to treat minor injuries. Weaver, who was wearing a safety device, was not reported to have any injuries.

The Nissan Altima was listed as totaled and the Ford E350 Ambulance had extensive damage.