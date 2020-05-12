Camdenton Police Officers responded to a complaint by a resident that a male subject had driven a white SUV into her home, exited the vehicle and left through her front door.

On May 10th at approx. 12:15 AM, Camdenton Police Officers responded to the Palm Gardens subdivision regarding a complaint by a resident that a male subject had driven a white SUV into her home, exited the vehicle and left through her front door. The vehicle was still at the scene, partially inside the home but the male subject had left.

Officers met with a person who witnessed the incident, who had followed the driver of the SUV as he walked to a residence located nearby. Subsequently, Officers made contact with 34-year-old Daryl J. Moore who had a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from his body and slurred speech. Moore was taken into custody and after being deemed fit for confinement by medical personnel was transported to Camden County Detention Center.

Moore was placed on a 24-hour hold and was later charged with Driving while Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident with bond set at $75,000.00 cash or surety