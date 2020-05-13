The COVID-19 pandemic put voters in an unfortunate position in April when elections had to be put on hold. Now, after being officially pushed to June 2, Camden County Clerk Rowland Todd has received the voting materials that will be used.

Todd says that county voters can expect a different layout to voting locations this election in contrast to previous instances. He says the county will take a number of steps to make sure each location is safe and sanitary. This includes providing masks, gloves and sneeze guards to all volunteers. Each voting booth will be placed six feet apart to honor social distancing rules. There will also be sanitizer available at each location for voters to use.

“We will try to take every precaution we can,” Todd said.

Though the April election took a hit by the pandemic, Todd says that there is no way to know right now if August or November elections will see the same fate. With national health advisors predicting something of a resurgence of the virus in the fall, it has become a waiting game for county officials to see if these measures will need to be taken again.

Initially, Todd says the absentee voting numbers were strong, but have since taken a strnog turn downwards. He says his office plans to put together a campaign to reinvigorate people’s interest in voting. Among the many voting choices, the county decision on the inclusion of an OTC campus is perhaps the largest.

Moving throughout the rest of the year, Todd expects absentee voting to continue to be the main source of votes as people avoid in-person contact. In 2016, 79% of county residents voted in the primary election. During normal conditions, Todd expected this year’s turnout to sit closer to 80%+, but that may not be the case any longer. Even so, he expects a great turnout for all elections this year.