“It really was just a matter of perfect timing, willingness, and saying ‘Why not do this if we can make it happen? What better investment than in our own people?’,” Dampier said.

The lake area enjoyed its first non-stay-at-home ordered weekend just a few days ago alongside the rest of Missouri. This made the state one of the first in the country to take the leap away from strong quarantine limitations within the country. Even so, Camden County Commission and Health Department members took the time to set up a small booth to handout free masks and hand sanitizer to public working residents who are still feeling the desire to take safety precautions.

Camden County Health Department Administrator Bee Dampier says the group felt the desire to host the event based on the need of the items by many in the public. With many stores limited on stock and many people unable to spare much income to go out and purchase, the county felt obligated to help. She says it came down to a group effort between Emergency Management, the Commissioners and the Health Department to get it accomplished.

Commissioners Bev Thomas and Don Williams were in attendance and both also had a hand in getting items organized for hand out. Dampier says they were able to get 100 gallons of hand sanitizer from Ozark Distillery and Dampier and Thomas worked together to acquire masks.

The reception of the event was positive in the eyes of Dampier, who says it was great being able to speak with people who are trying hard to do the right thing and stay protected even as restrictions are eased. She says that it is these people who have made the biggest difference in case numbers not shooting even higher. The group stayed around until 3:00 p.m.

“I was bone tired at the end of the day, but it was the best tired I ever felt. It was the right thing to do,” Dampier said.

Dampier says the group plans to work with the Camdenton Farmers Market to set up another stand in a following weekend. This is still to be officially announced, but is likely to happen soon.

The Health Department still has a number of masks and bottles of sanitizer available at the department office in Camdenton for anyone still in need.