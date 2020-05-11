The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments will be hosting another online training session to prepare, respond and plan recovery efforts after a natural disaster.

As our state and community is in the middle of the current COVID-19 Pandemic we must prepare for the threats that we face soon from heavy storms, lightning, flooding and tornadoes. We must be prepared to face these threats despite these challenges.

The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments will be hosting another online training session to prepare, respond and plan recovery efforts after a natural disaster. This training is based on guidance from FEMA and SEMA which allows local community organization information on how to employ recovery support functions while developing processes to promote recovery. Those support functions are:

•Community Planning and Capacity Building

•Economic, Health and Social Services

•Housing, Infrastructure

•Natural and Cultural Resources

The goal for the training is identify important information to measure, review best practices, identify people and resources that can assist recovery efforts. This will be done through online class discussion with practical exercises that organizations can use as a tool to begin recovery plans. Through the training session, we hope to make our communities more resilient and speed recovery when future disasters strike. If you have any question or need any special assistance, please call our office at 573-346-5692 for assistance.