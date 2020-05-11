Kate Boley of Camdenton, Missouri, received the Honors College Sophomore Scholarship at the University of Missouri.

In order to be eligible for this award, students must be enrolled in the Honors College, have a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and demonstrate that their two years of coursework represent the ideals of honors education.

“The Honors College is comprised of accomplished students, professors and administrators who inspire me to strive for more, and I am incredibly honored to have been selected from such a group for this honor,” Boley said. “I am very thankful to my family, Dr. Jennifer Bohanek, who so kindly wrote my letter of recommendation, and my amazing advisers and professors who have encouraged and inspired me to challenge myself and love learning.”

Boley is a sophomore studying Spanish and speech, language and hearing sciences. Boley is a National Merit Scholar, Show-Me Scholar and undergraduate research assistant to Nicholas Smith in the Perception, Communication and Development Lab. She is a Step Forward Day Site Leader, FIRST Robotics Team Mentor and participates in the MU Women’s Center Language Partners program, a program in which one native English speaker and one non-native English speaker meet continuously to practice conversational English.

